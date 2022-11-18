EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Finishing touches are being made for the 2022 Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show, which will be taking place Saturday, Nov. 10 and Sunday Nov. 20, 20220 at Epic Railyard Event Center.

Tickets are available for $10 dollars in advance here, or at the gate. Entrance is free with the purchase of the 2022 Featured Artist T-shirt, designed by Featured Artist Christin Apodaca. In addition to food trucks and music, an interactive art booth will be featured, presented by Roaring Rage, El Paso’s Number 1 Rage Room. Attendees can express their artistic abilities and relieve stress with the Roaring Rage Painting Experience, taking place both days of the event. There will also be a paint challenge Saturday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. where artists participating in the show will be painting live in front of the audience. Artists will donate their paintings to a silent auction at the end of the challenge.

Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show features the region’s only juried art competition, now in its 52nd year.More than 100 artists will show and sell their work during the event, including artists participating in the juried art show and students from the UTEP Fine Arts department. Participating artists include Candy Mayer, Hal Marcus, the Titovets and more.