EL PASO, Texas — All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.
City Hall and all administrative offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, June 21. In addition, the Council will convene the regular Work Session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, and the regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 22.
The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, June 20:
CLOSED/NO SERVICE
- Garbage and Recycling Collection Not Impacted (Trash not collected on Mondays)
- Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations
- City COVID-19 Vaccination sites
- El Paso Zoo
- Immunization Clinics
- Municipal Court/Bond Offices
- Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History
- One-Stop Shop
- Public Libraries
- Rawlings Dental Clinic
- Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers
- WIC Offices
- Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson (Closed for repairs)
OPEN/SERVICE
- Animal Services: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sun Metro (all routes, BRIO and LIFT services): Regular schedule
(For more information: www.sunmetro.net)
- El Paso Water Parks (For more information: www.epwaterparks.com)
- Spray Parks: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Chamizal Community Park, 2101 Cypress
- San Jacinto Plaza Splash Pad, 114 W. Mills
- Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana
- Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree
- Pavo Real Spray Park, 9301 Alameda
- Westside Community Park, 7400 High Ridge
- Marty Robbins, 11600 Vista Del Sol
- Braden Aboud Park, 4325 River Bend
- Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills
