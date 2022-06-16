EL PASO, Texas — All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.

City Hall and all administrative offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, June 21. In addition, the Council will convene the regular Work Session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, and the regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 22.

The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, June 20:

CLOSED/NO SERVICE

Garbage and Recycling Collection Not Impacted (Trash not collected on Mondays)

Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations

City COVID-19 Vaccination sites

El Paso Zoo

Immunization Clinics

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

One-Stop Shop

Public Libraries

Rawlings Dental Clinic

Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers

WIC Offices

Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson (Closed for repairs)

OPEN/SERVICE

Animal Services: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sun Metro (all routes, BRIO and LIFT services): Regular schedule

(For more information: www.sunmetro.net)

El Paso Water Parks (For more information: www.epwaterparks.com)

Spray Parks: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Chamizal Community Park, 2101 Cypress San Jacinto Plaza Splash Pad, 114 W. Mills Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree Pavo Real Spray Park, 9301 Alameda Westside Community Park, 7400 High Ridge Marty Robbins, 11600 Vista Del Sol Braden Aboud Park, 4325 River Bend Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills



