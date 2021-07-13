2021 Walk to End Epilepsy scheduled in November at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Community members are invited to a fun, family-friendly walk, reunion and rally event to help raise funds and awareness for children and adults living with epilepsy.



Epilepsy Foundation Texas announced the 2021 Walk to End Epilepsy to take place in El Paso on Saturday, November 6 at Ascarate Park.



Registration is free and organizers said donations will be accepted.



The event will start off with registration at 8:00 a.m. Participants will get to enjoy a walk around the lake and a family-friendly celebration to help connect with other families affected by epilepsy. All participants will receive a Stroll for Epilepsy shirt.



You can still register now at www.texaswalktoendepilepsy.com.

All Epilepsy Foundation Texas programs and services are offered at no cost to families. One in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy in the United States, making it more common than cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease combined. For more information, visit www.eftx.org.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.