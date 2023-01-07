VADO, N.M. (KTSM) – 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is in the Borderland this week to race at Vado Speedway’s Wild West Shootout for the first time.

The races start Saturday, Jan. 7 and continue all week with the final being held Jan. 15th.

Larson has raced on dirt tracks his entire life and said he’s wanted to make the journey to Vado Speedway for the last few seasons.

“Whatever it may be, I love racing as much as I can. I also love trying to grow the sport and I feel like I’m in a place in my career where I have a big enough platform where I can attract a lot of different kinds of fans to the racetrack,” Larson said. “I’ve never raced here either, so adding a new track to my list is something I’m excited about.”

Larson and other drivers held practice rounds on Friday, with races beginning over the weekend and into next week. There’s over $100,000 in total prize money. Tickets are still available on the Vado Speedway website.