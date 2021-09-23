2021 Canutillo ISD bond expects zero total tax rate increase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 2021 Canutillo Independent School District Board will address the district’s most critical facility needs with no expected increase to the total tax rate for the 2022-2023 tax year when compared to the current tax rates. That’s if approved by the district’s voters.

“This bond is a very unique opportunity for Canutillo ISD students,” said Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Pedro Galaviz. “Many people ask me how are you paying this debt but keeping the tax rate level? Due to the current economic and political climate, it places our District at an advantage so we can address the most critical infrastructure needs. Compared to last year, Canutillo taxpayers’ rate is currently lower. Not only did the board adopt a lower tax rate for this school year, but if voters approve this bond, they will not see an increase in their total tax rate for the upcoming year, according to district projections. Our trustees have been very mindful of not increasing the financial burden on Canutillo ISD residents.”



The CISD Board of Trustees recently voted to reduce the total tax rate for the 2021-2022 school year from $1.39 to $1.34. That’s an average savings of $75 on property taxes for homes valued at $150,000.



If approved by the voters, the district expects that the Canutillo ISD bond would provide funds to allow the district to substantially modernize aging education facilities without increasing the total tax rate for 2022-2023 tax year.



The district provided the following factors that would affect such property tax rate projections:

Canutillo ISD is benefiting from rapid growth in far west El Paso, adding millions to the district’s tax base. According to the most recent projections available to the District, this residential and commercial expansion in far west El Paso is expected to continue through the next decade. Of course, the growth in the tax base does come with additional demands to provide educational opportunities to thousands of more families who call the Canutillo ISD home.

Over the last several years, the District has reduced its level of outstanding debt, freeing up capacity for the 2021 bond.

Interest rates are still at historically low rates. Assuming such rates continue to be low for a period of time following a successful election, the District would be in a position to address certain District school facility needs by issuing bonds at very favorable rates.

