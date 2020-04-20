2020 Elections could face cost impacts, low voter turnout due to COVID-19 outbreak

We've got the presidential election in November, and in El Paso, we have a runoff election slated for July. That's why staff at election offices say they're already looking into a plan.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the nation tries to flatten the COVID-19 curve, there is growing concern those measures could possibly keep voters from showing up to the polls.

“Voting infrastructure in this country is not very well situated for the circumstance of this particular moment and so I think across the country, different states are having to make decisions about how they want to run elections and what they’re going to do in the actual infrastructure or running the election,” Political Analyst Dr. Richard Pineda told KTSM.

Dr. Pineda said the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the 2020 elections will not only change the way people go to the polls, but how candidates campaign.​

​”I think it’s clear that the President is going to use whatever advantage out of the current crisis they can muster, whereas the Vice President can use that as the opposite too to try and balance against the gains the administration has had in the last several weeks,” Pineda said.

The political analyst also pointed changes to how elections are handled during the pandemic could come at a higher cost.

“The budgets for voting offices around the country are set by state legislators or by local authority, and there’s going to be a question whether or not they have the right kinds of funds to make switches in shifts,” he said.

Locally, the El Paso County Elections Department said the money to fund the July runoff election is split between the county and the political parties.

The Elections Department said $400 million of federal aid have been directed to all states including Texas as part of the COVID-19 Stimulus Package to help conduct elections for the presidential race.

As for how much of that state money will go to El Paso, a statement from the El Paso County Elections Department reads in part: “The State of Texas has not yet notified us of the amount that El Paso County will receive but that money will be put towards covering Early Voting costs for July.” ​

While those costs may be covered, Dr. Pineda said the challenge now is to motivate voters to show up to the polls.

“You’ve got voter enthusiasm which I think is going to probably weigh in a little bit as people get more and more used to staying at home and not being engaged,” he said.​

The El Paso County Elections Department said providing items such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, wipes, dividers etc. for poll workers’ and voters’ could cost between $60,000 and $100,000.