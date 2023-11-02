EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 20-year-old man was recently arrested and charged with murder after an “accidental shooting” Wednesday, Nov. 1 in Central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police.

Police say that at 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, officers responded to a local hospital to investigate an aggravated assault.

When the officers arrived, the victim was in surgery, and officers were provided information that this was an “accidental shooting.”

Police say that while the officers were at the hospital, they were told that the victim identified as Dominic Marcos Arellano, 20, died from his injuries.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called in to assist with the investigation and it revealed inconsistencies in how the shooting occurred when surveillance video was discovered, according to police.

Leonardo Larios, 20, was placed under arrest for murder and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $750,000 bond.