20-year-old male found dead in El Paso canal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Las Pompas Rd. and Petunia Dr. in reference to an unattended death, Thursday.

Deputies found a deceased male within the border canal levee, and with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol, the National Guard, and the San Elizario Fire Department the deceased male was extracted from the canal.

The victim has been identified as a 20-year-old male from Ecuador.

According to a release, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation, at this time.