EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Twenty current and former faculty members from the University of Texas at El Paso have been recognized among the top 2% of the most cited researchers in the world within their respective specialty areas, according to the university.

The prestigious list is known as the Stanford-Elsevier ranking.

“UTEP’s standing as a top-tier research institution – both nationally and internationally – is now well cemented, thanks in large part to the work of these dedicated researchers,” said Ahmad Itani, Ph.D., UTEP vice president for research.

The ranking methodology relies on standardized citation metrics developed by a team of scientists led by John P.A. Ioannidis, M.D., D.Sc., at Stanford University. The original study was published in the PLOS Biology journal in October 2020, with the latest dataset update released by Elsevier in fall 2023.

The distinguished UTEP researchers featured in the recent ranking include:

Thomas Boland, Ph.D., College of Engineering (7,913 citations)

Carlos Cabrera, Ph.D., College of Science (5,825 citations)

Ruey (Kelvin) Cheu, Ph.D., College of Engineering (3,228 citations)

Russell Chianelli, Ph.D., College of Science, retired (6,792 citations)

Luis Echegoyen, Ph.D., College of Science (15,512 citations)

Jorge Gardea-Torresdey, Ph.D., College of Science (24,678 citations) Web of Science and Clarivate also named Gardea-Torresdey one of the most highly cited researchers in the world, landing among the top 1% for citations in his field.

Eli Greenbaum, Ph.D., College of Science (2,448 citations)

William C. Herndon, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, College of Science, deceased (2,030 citations)

Josiah Heyman, Ph.D., College of Liberal Arts (1,449 citations)

Vladik Kreinovich, Ph.D., College of Engineering (3,858 citations)

James Kubicki, Ph.D., College of Science (8,219 citations)

Devesh Misra, Ph.D., College of Engineering (21,596 citations)

Lawrence E. Murr, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, College of Engineering (20,318 citations)

Keith Pannell, Ph.D., College of Science (3,829 citations)

Mark Pederson, Ph.D., College of Science (27,528 citations)

Jose Peralta-Videa, Ph.D., College of Science (16,557 citations)

Chintalapalle Ramana, Ph.D., College of Engineering (6,238 citations)

Raymond C. Rumpf, Ph.D., College of Engineering (1,440 citations)

Douglas Watts, Ph.D., College of Science (8,021 citations)

Ryan Wicker, Ph.D., College of Engineering (13,472 citations)

Mark R. Pederson, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Physic Department in the College of Science, had the highest number of citations among all UTEP researchers in the latest version of the ranking.

The comprehensive study leading to this ranking analyzed data collected from 1996 to 2022, covering scientists in 22 major fields and 174 subfields.