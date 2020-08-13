20 COVID-19 deaths reported in El Paso, 168 new cases

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Today the El Paso Department of Health reports 20 COVID-19 deaths. While this is the highest single-day increase, the deaths did not occur on the same day.

According to a release, the deaths reported are from the last week of July and first week of August. All patients had underlying conditions. They include:

  • 1 female in her 40s
  • 2 males in their 40s
  • 1 male in his 50s
  • 2 females in their 60s
  • 1 male in his 60s
  • 3 females in their 70s
  • 2 males in their 70s
  • 2 females in their 80s
  • 4 females in their 90s
  • 2 males in their 90s

The death toll in El Paso is now 330.

El Paso now has a total of 17,378 cases, with 4,349 reported as active. The county currently reports 12,882 patients as having recovered from the virus.

To date, 194 patients are hospitalized, 69 are in the ICU, and 37 are on ventilators.

