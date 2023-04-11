EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 2-year-old girl from Otero County has died as a result of a flu-related illness, the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday, April 11.

DOH says this is New Mexico’s first pediatric death of the 2022-2023 season. However they have identified 233 pneumonia and flu-related deaths since the start of the flu season.

“While flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory illness activity have decreased in recent weeks, all of them can cause hospitalizations and death throughout the year,” said DOH.

DOH recommends everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine every season. The department has released a list of people that should consider getting the vaccine due to them being at high risk of having serious flu-related complications, or because they live with people who are at high risk.

Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old

Children aged 6 months through 8 years who have never been vaccinated against flu, or have an unknown vaccination history, should receive two doses of flu vaccine, administered at least 4 weeks apart

Pregnant women (all trimesters), and up to two weeks post-partum

People ages 50 years and older

People of any age with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease, and those who are immunocompromised

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu, including healthcare personnel and caregivers of babies younger than six months

American Indians and Alaskan Natives

People who are morbidly obese

DOH also recommends the following Covid-19 safety practices: