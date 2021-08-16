2-year-old and grandmother who died due to flooding were ‘inseparable’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of a 2-year-old girl and her grandmother who died due to flooding in a Central El Paso home said the two were always together.

Perches Funeral Homes and non-profit Operation Hope are coming together to pay for funeral expenses.

The family of 2-year-old Rose and her grandmother Dorothy said the show of support has really helped the family during the tragic loss of the two.

“There is no replacing my mom or my niece, but it genuinely warms us up every time, every little thing,” said Dorothy’s son Ryan Marin.

“Both of them lit up rooms when they came in and it’s hard to put into words,” he said.

Rose had just started talking and greeted her uncles with enthusiasm when they walked into any room that she was in, making them feel happy.

“It didn’t matter how your day was going when you saw her,” said Ryan Marin.

The two are described as being very close to each other.

“Her grandmother’s love for her just knew no bounds. They were inseparable. To lose both of them at the same time is just incredibly devastating. They are hopefully together somewhere,” said Matthew Marin, also Dorothy’s son.

As KTSM previously reported, on Thursday rainwater flooded Dorothy’s home and a wall collapsed in the home pinning her and Rose.

Initially, Rose survived and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Neighbors told KTSM they tried to help but couldn’t.

Perches Funeral Homes manager Jorge Ortiz said donating funeral expenses is one way they can share their support for the family.

“We know that the community needs up and everybody helps in their own way and this is a way for us to say we are here for you,” said Ortiz.

While they are burying their loved ones, they are also working on rebuilding their home.

“It’s mind-boggling how much help we have gotten and it’s still continuing,” said Ryan Marin.

The services for Rose and Dorothy will be held Wednesday, August 25, at Perches Funeral at 2280 Joe Battle Blvd.

