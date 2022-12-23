LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A man has been charged after a deadly head-on crash in Las Cruces took the lives of two women Thursday evening.

31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola is officially with two felony counts of vehicular homicide, involving alcohol or drugs. He was also charged with one felony count of causing a crash, resulting in great bodily injury.

Officials add that Gurrola faces several traffic violations as a result of the Thursday night crash.

Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) say the crash happened about 8:30 Thursday night, near the intersection of Spruce Avenue and North Virginia Street.

LCPD officials say Gurrola was driving east on Spruce in a white minivan, when he allegedly side-swiped a westbound vehicle before crossing into oncoming traffic and crashing head-on into the SUV.

Two women, the driver and front passenger of the SUV, died as a result of their injuries; additionally a woman passenger in the SUV was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso in critical condition.

A 2-year-old child, riding as a passenger in the SUV, was also injured in the crash. Her condition is not known at this time.

Police add that the names of the victims will not be released by police until their families have been properly notified.

As part of their investigation, LCPD learned Gurrola attempted to run away from the crash but was temporarily detained by passersby who witnessed the crash.

Police took custody of Gurrola upon arrival, and he was ultimately charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.