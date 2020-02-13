2 women attempt to smuggle thousands of rounds of ammunition into Mexico, CBP says

News

by: Fernie Ortiz

CBP officers located 16 boxes of 7.62 mm rounds of ammunition hidden under a blanket in the rear seat and floor of the car. (Courtesy CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officers stopped a shipment of ammunition from entering Mexico on Wednesday in El Paso, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

CBP officers conducting southbound inspections stopped a Honda Civic with two female occupants shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Under a blanket in the rear seat, officers discovered 16 boxes of 7.62 mm cartridges. Each box contained 520 rounds of ammunition.

“Our primary focus is checking what is arriving. However, CBP also conducts outbound inspections to stop the illicit flow of money, weapons and ammunition going south,” Hector Mancha, CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations, said in a statement.

The ammunition was seized and the case remains under investigation.

