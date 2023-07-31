EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A couple of public meetings in West Texas are designed for the public to give feedback about Internet accessibility, affordability and usage.

The Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO) is asking the public to attend one of two meetings that will be held in the West Texas region, including one in El Paso.

The BDO, administered by the Texas comptroller of public accounts, will accept feedback from these meetings to help develop the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan, which is required to tap into federal funding for connecting Texans to reliable, high-speed Internet, according to a news release announcing the meetings.

The BDO expects to complete the plan this fall.

The BDO will be hosting two meetings in the Upper Rio Grande Region in August. The first meeting will be held on from 5 to 7 p.m. Mountain Time on Monday, Aug. 7, at the El Paso Community Foundation Room, 333 N. Oregon Street.

The public is encouraged to register for the El Paso public meeting at https://bit.ly/3DmG7MS.

“This is important for all of us in El Paso to have our voices heard,” said Eric Pearson, President/CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation. “The plan will help our region tap into our share of billions of dollars.”

The second meeting will be held on from 5 to 7 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Alpine Civic Center, 801 West Holland Avenue, Alpine.

The public is encouraged to register for the Alpine public meeting at https://bit.ly/3rF8bIp.