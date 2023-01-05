EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Venezuelans were arrested after driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, officers were patrolling the area near Sacred Heart Church when they spotted a Jeep going the wrong way. Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered 21-year-old Yorve Berroteran in the driver’s seat and 22-year-old Jeandid Isaac Melendez in the passenger’s seat.

Officers discovered that the vehicle did not belong to either of them. Melendez reportedly gave the officers a false name and date of birth. Officers then discovered Melendez’s true identity and arrested her for Failure to Identify. Officers also arrested Berroteran for the traffic violations.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, the owner of the Jeep reported the vehicle stolen. Officers learned that the owner had left the Jeep running to warm it up on December 29, at the 600 block of Mesa.

Moments later the owner discovered that someone had stolen the vehicle.