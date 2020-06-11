1  of  2
Breaking News
Pirates select Gonzales with No. 7 pick in 2020 MLB Draft El Paso COVID-19 update: 70 new cases, no new deaths

2 UT football players test positive for COVID-19, 1 positive for antibodies

News

by: Andrew Schnitker

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Athletics announced two Longhorns football players tested positive for COVID-19 and another player tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody, per Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine & Performance Allen Hardin.

UT reports one student-athlete identified symptoms during the pre-screening process and was tested before arriving on campus.

The other two student-athletes were tested during the football program’s on-campus screening process. Texas Football on-boarded 58 student-athletes this week with daily health screenings.

The players’ families have been notified and the two players positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating.

This week, players returned to campus, before voluntary workouts begin on June 15, in two phases with the first group starting COVID-19 on-boarding procedures this week. Upperclassmen, who live off-campus, started the on-boarding process — which requires a daily health screening with COVID-19 testing, physicals and questionnaires.

Once workouts begin, all activities will be outside at the Frank Denius Practice Complex three days a week in small groups. Texas Athletics says no other athletics facilities will be used at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story