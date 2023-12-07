LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of the three people killed in the shooting on UNLV’s campus Wednesday have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The victims are Professor Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, of Henderson, Nevada, and Assistant Professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, of Las Vegas.

According to the coroner, the cause of death for Chang was a gunshot wound to the head and the cause of death for Velez was multiple gunshot wounds. The third victim has been identified but a name has not been released. The coroner’s office is working to identify the legal next of kin.

Chang’s academic experience shows he has been teaching at UNLV since 2001, most recently at the Lee Business School. He’s had a variety of journal publications and has been a featured speaker at numerous presentations and conferences. She was a certified information systems auditor.

Navarro’s teaching interests were in accounting information systems. She was researching cybersecurity disclosures and assurance, internal control weakness disclosure, and data analytics.

The coroner’s office released this statement: “On behalf of the office, our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and those impacted by this tragic event.”