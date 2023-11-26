EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two teenagers were arrested after they allegedly rammed a stolen vehicle into a police car while trying to flee early Sunday morning, Nov. 26, El Paso Police said.

The incident happened at about 4:15 a.m. at 11611 Dyer near the Mesquite Hills neighborhood in Northeast El Paso.

Police responded to a call of a burglary of a vehicle in progress. When they arrived, they said they found a 15-year-old boy wearing a ski mask in a parking lot. When the officers attempted to investigate, police say the 15-year-old ran from officers.

The officers then used their patrol car to follow the suspect.

That’s when a 17-year-old, identified as Moises Isaia Escalante, accelerated and drove a car into the driver-side door of the patrol vehicle in an attempt to flee, police said.

The officers were not injured in the incident and they were able to take both teenagers, who are from Chaparral, New Mexico, into custody.

The car used in the attempted getaway was found to have been stolen earlier from a different address, police said.

Escalante was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was booked into El Paso County Jail on a $7,500 bond. The 15-year-old was charged with evading arrest and/or detention and was turned over the Juvenile Probation Department.

The investigation continues and additional charges are pending.