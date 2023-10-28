EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two seniors from Canutillo Independent School District and three seniors from Harmony Science Academy have been selected as 2023 QuestBridge Scholarship Program Finalists.

Northwest Early College High School seniors Austin Camañez and Esmeralda Martinez have been selected as finalists for the prestigious QuestBridge National College Match, a national program that connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full

four-year scholarships to 48 of the nation’s best colleges, according to a news release sent out by Canutillo ISD.

“We are proud of Austin and Esmeralda for all their hard work throughout high school

to afford them this great opportunity,” said NWECHS Principal Frank Clark. “We are

rooting for them to receive a college match and full ride scholarship.”



QuestBridge finalists include outstanding high school seniors from across the country

who have shown outstanding academic ability despite financial challenges.

Since 2003, the QuestBridge National College Match has successfully connected over

12,000 students with full scholarships at college partners such as Amherst, Pomona,

and Carleton and exceptional research universities such as Duke, Princeton,

Stanford, UChicago, and Yale.



All finalists who ultimately matriculate to QuestBridge college partners join the

QuestBridge Scholars Network, which provides ongoing support and resources

through nationwide opportunities and campus communities.

Harmony Science Academy also announced that Fausto Lozano, Adrienne Atilano and Regina Estrada were named QuestBridge finalists.

“QuestBridge is a national nonprofit that connects the nation’s most exceptional, low-income youth with leading colleges and opportunities. QuestBridge aims to increase the percentage of talented low-income students attending the nation’s best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their careers and communities. Some participating academic institutions include Brown University, Stanford University, and Yale University,” according to a news release sent out by Harmony Science Academy.