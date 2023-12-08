EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two regional law enforcement professionals have graduated from the FBI National Academy Class No. 288, FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John Morales said Friday, Dec. 8.

One-hundred and ninety-eight law enforcement officers graduated Thursday, Dec. 7, from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The 288th session consisted of men and women from 45 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 24 countries, four military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.

The two FBI El Paso graduates represent a law enforcement agency based within the 17-county region the FBI El Paso Field Office serves:

Lt. Christopher Primeaux, Odessa Police Department

Lt. Andreina Marie Lewis, Texas Department of Public Safety

“Congratulations to Lieutenant Primeaux and Lieutenant Lewis on their graduation from the FBI National Academy,” Morales said. “Thank you both for your leadership, for your partnership with us at the FBI, and really, for all you do for the citizens of Odessa and our Western Region of Texas.”

The National Academy offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits all the National Academy courses offered.

A total of 54,763 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

The program originally launched as the “FBI Police Training School” in response to the 1930 Wickersham Commission report recommending standardization and professionalization of law enforcement in the United States through centralized training. At the time, courses included scientific aids in crime detection, preparation of reports, and criminal investigation techniques as well as administration and organization.

To learn more about the FBI National Academy and the nomination process for students, visit https://www.fbi.gov/services/training-academy/national-academy.