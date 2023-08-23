EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were transported to a local hospital early Wednesday morning after police responded to a “stabbing call” in Central El Paso, according to El Paso Police.

Police say at around 4 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the call at the 1100 block of Magoffin where two people were transported.

According to fire dispatch, one person was transported with serious injuries while the other person was transported with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the scene. No further information has been released.

This story will be updated once we learn more.