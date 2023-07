EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people were taken to a local hospital with unknown conditions after a shooting Thursday evening, July 13 in South-Central El Paso.

Photos by Jesus Baltazar – KTSM

Police say the call came in at 7:43 p.m. at the intersection of Noble and Mcgoffin Street.

Police is investigating the incident.

KTSM is working to gather more information about this story.