EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Nov. 1 in Santa Teresa, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department via the social media platform X formerly known as Twitter.

Photos courtesy of the Sunland Park Fire X account

Sunland Park Fire says the incident happened at 5:24 p.m. at the intersection of Pete Domenici Blvd. and McNutt Rd.

The intersection was closed for approximately an hour but has since been cleared, according to the Fire Department.

