EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in East El Paso involving a pedestrian, El Paso Police report.

The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 along the 1800 block of North Lee Trevino near the intersection with Montwood.

Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene.

We are working to find out more details about what led up to the crash and we will update this story when we learn more.