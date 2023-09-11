EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people have suffered gunshot wounds in an officer-involved shooting in East El Paso.

Police say one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, while fire dispatch said they two people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported Code 3 (serious injuries) to local hospitals.

The incident happened along the 2600 block of Schooner Drive near Pebble Hills Drive. Police confirm that Crimes Against Persons detectives have responded and they are calling the incident an officer-involved shooting.

Details are limited and officials are not saying who has been shot.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as we learn more.