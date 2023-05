EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being rescued from the canal by the Border Highway early Monday morning.

Fire crews say the water rescue happened at Loop 375 and Midway at around 2:21 a.m. Monday.

The El Paso Fire Department assisted in the operation and handed off the scene to Border Patrol.

No further information had been released. KTSM 9 News is working on gathering more information.