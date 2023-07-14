EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sunland Park Fire Department, Border Patrol and American Medical Response treated and transported two people from Mt. Cristo Rey late Thursday night, July 13.
One person fell off the border wall and sustained lower extremity injuries and the other person fell down a ravine and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.
The fire department says they treated and transported the individuals less than 10 minutes apart.
The call came in at 11:09 p.m. Thursday, according to the fire department.