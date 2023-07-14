EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sunland Park Fire Department, Border Patrol and American Medical Response treated and transported two people from Mt. Cristo Rey late Thursday night, July 13.

Photo credit: SPFD

One person fell off the border wall and sustained lower extremity injuries and the other person fell down a ravine and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

The fire department says they treated and transported the individuals less than 10 minutes apart.

The call came in at 11:09 p.m. Thursday, according to the fire department.