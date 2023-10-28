EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people have been injured in a shooting early Saturday morning, Oct. 28 in the Upper Valley, El Paso Police reported.

The incident happened along the 5800 block of Sixta Drive near Montoya. Police sent out a notification to local media about the incident at about 3 a.m.

Police did not say how badly the people were injured or what led to the shooting. Both people were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.

Crimes Against Persons detectives have responded to the incident and are investigating.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.