EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two pedestrians were seriously hurt after they were struck by a vehicle in Downtown El Paso Saturday night, Sept. 23, a Fire Department spokesman confirmed.

The crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Franklin and Oregon in Downtown El Paso.

Two pedestrians were transported Code 3 (serious injuries) to a local hospital, fire officials said.

No other details were immediately available, but we will update this story as soon as we learn more.