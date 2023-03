Two people were transported to the hospital after a collision at Airway and Airport in East El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are reporting a serious vehicle collision near El Paso International Airport at Airway and Airport Drive.

The call came in at about 8:30 p.m. Police say the Special Traffic Investigations unit has responded.

Fire dispatch said two people were transported to the hospital — one with critical injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.