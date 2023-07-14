Sunland Park Fire assisted Border Patrol in extracting 2 patients from the New Mexico desert with life-threatening heat-related injuries.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire assisted Border Patrol with two patients who were transported with life-threatening heat-related injuries after being found in the desert Friday evening, July 14.

The first was a female, no age given, who was found by Border Patrol near mile marker 144 off New Mexico Highway 9.

Later, Sunland Park Fire helped Border Patrol with another extraction, a second person who was found near mile marker 145, also with life-threatening injuries. No other details were given about either patient.

The incidents happened about 6:10 and then 6:50 p.m.

Both patients were transported by ambulance.