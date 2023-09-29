EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Both drivers involved in this week’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Horizon City have been arrested, Horizon City Police reported Friday afternoon, Sept. 29 via their Facebook page.

Police have arrested 25-year-old Sofia Maribel Gonzalez and 79-year-old Benito Cabrera Licona in the hit-and-run death of a 44-year-old bicyclist, now identified as Roberto Antonio Fernandez.

Fernandez died from his injuries at the scene after he was run over by two vehicles early Monday morning along the 13780 block of Horizon Boulevard, police say.

Police say both drivers left the scene and failed to help the victim or contact authorities.

Both Gonzalez and Licona are facing criminal charges for collision involving serious bodily injury or death with a $100,000 bond each. Both were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

