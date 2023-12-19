EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One area business and a major school district are new members of the HSI IMAGE Program, the federal agency announced Tuesday, Dec. 19.

El Paso Independent School District and Custom Crates and Pallets Inc. were certified as new members of Homeland Security Investigations’ IMAGE Program.

The program provides companies and organizations with education and training on proper hiring procedures, including the use of employment screening tools.

Representatives from both organizations were present at the ceremony as was HSI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Luis Rico.