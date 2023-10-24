EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two young men have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a house party in East El Paso back in September on Labor Day weekend, El Paso Police reported.

Police have arrested Luis Ruiz, 19, and Alan Villanueva, 18, in connection with a shooting at a party along the 10900 block of Gary Player Drive in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Two people were injured in the shooting.

Ruiz, of Horizon City, has been charged with evading arrest or detention and a second charge of resisting arrest, search or transport. Villanueva, of El Paso, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to reports of shots fired at a house party on Gary Player. That’s near the former Vista Hills Golf Course, which closed in 2019.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a large gathering of partygoers dispersing from the backyard of a home.

Officers discovered two victims had sustained gunshot wounds — one a 20-year-old man and the other a 17-year-old male.

Crimes Against Persons was called in, and arrest warrants were obtained for Ruiz and Villanueva. Both were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

According to jail records obtained by KTSM, Ruiz was booked on Sept. 3 and released on Sept. 4 on a $7,500 bond.

Villanueva is being held on a bond revocation from a prior aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge and another assault/family violence charge, from an incident in January 2023. His bonds total $125,000.