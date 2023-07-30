EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was arrested for discharging a firearm in the city limits, and another for possession of a controlled substance early Saturday morning, July 29 in East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police.

Police say a report of a large fight was made at 2:14 a.m. in the parking lot at the 1400 block of Zaragoza.

An agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrived and observed Kenado Robert Mack, 23, fire a handgun in the air, enter his vehicle and leave the scene.

Police say the information was relayed to El Paso Police officers who located the vehicle at the 1300 block of Zaragoza and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, officers found a Glock 23 handgun in the vehicle and Tiberias Ezekeil Goodin, 22, who was also in the vehicle, in possession of cocaine. Both Mack and Goodin are El Paso residents.

As a combined effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the El Paso Police, Mack and Goodin were subsequently placed under arrest and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Mack was charged with discharge of a firearm in the city limits with a $5,000 bond, and Goodin was charged with possession of a controlled substance with a $2,000 bond.