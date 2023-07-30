EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District and the Socorro Independent School District will kick off the first day of classes for the 2023-2024 school year on Monday, July 31.
In addition, the El Paso ISD will begin classes on Monday, August 7. To check the remaining districts’ back-to-school dates within the El Paso and Borderland community click the link below.
Ysleta Independent School District
Ysleta ISD will kick off the school year at its 49 campuses with free school supplies for its students, a new specialty campus, enhanced safety and security, and ongoing facilities upgrades and modernization.
- Free school supplies:
From scissors and glue to composition books and earbuds. The district is making an effort to ease the financial burden for families while providing student with the tools they need in the classroom.
- New specialty campus:
The district will open the doors to the new Ramona STEM Academy for the first time at the former site of Constance Hulbert Elementary School at 7755 Franklin Drive. The academy, which will consist of around 430 students from both the former Ramona Elementary School and the former Constance Hulbert Elementary School, will encourage students to complex learning and feature teacher-created STEM challenges that will be standards-based and highly engaging while also teaching 21st-century skills of communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking.
- Safety and Security:
For this new school year, campuses are not only equipped with safety vestibules, cameras, electronic access doors, and perimeter fencing, but new state legislation now requires the presence of one armed officer at every campus. These armed defenders will be a mix of off-duty police officers and uniformed security officers who are licensed to carry a firearm.
- Ongoing facilities upgrades and modernization:
The new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center will open its doors on Monday, featuring a 35,000-square-foot building that houses career programs such as cosmetology, culinary arts, gaming, architecture and engineering.
The district is also installing new video scoreboards in all main gyms of comprehensive high schools; adding four new classrooms at Sageland Elementary School; adding six new classrooms at Alicia R. Chacon International School; and completing theater renovations at Hanks High School, among other projects districtwide. In addition, the districtwide HVAC conversion to refrigerated air-conditioning is about 95 percent complete.
Socorro Independent School District
Socorro ISD will be welcoming back over 48,000 students at its 51 campuses with four new elementary academies, a new Eastlake Middle School, Ride 360 transportation app, a Skyward parental portal, a new website, and open enrollment services.
“We are excited to welcome students and families back for the 2023-2024 school year. With new opportunities, programs, and academies, Team SISD is ready to help all students find their voice and reach their highest potential,” SISD Superintendent Nate Carman, Ed.D. said. “Our focus will be on providing engaging learning experiences in our outstanding programs and schools so that students can reach greater heights of success. We are proud to be serving more than 48,000 students in our amazing schools with incredible, highly qualified teachers, principals, and support staff.”
- Four new elementary academies
SISD will launch four new elementary academies in the 2023-2024 school year to provide pre-K through fifth-grade students with even more innovative educational opportunities for future success. Students accepted into the Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy, the O’Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy, the Sierra Vista STEAM Academy, or the Vista Del Sol Environmental Science Academy will benefit from specialized instruction in the arts, health sciences, environmental sciences, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).
“Based on the success of our first two academies – the Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy and Escontrias STEAM Academy – Socorro ISD has created four new academies to provide students expanded learning opportunities and more options for parents to choose a school that is the best fit for their children,” Dr. Carman said. “These academies will provide students valuable opportunities to explore their interests and develop a strong foundation in a future academic or career pathway.” www.sisd.net/elementaryacademies
- New Eastlake Middle School:
SISD will open Eastlake Middle School, the district’s 51st school, for the 2023-2024 school year. The state-of-the-art facility is part of the combo school with Col. Ben Narbuth Elementary and will serve students in the Eastlake High School feeder area. Both schools were approved through Bond 2017.
The middle school is among the last Bond 2017 projects to be completed delivering on the commitment by Team SISD for “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”
With the capacity of 1,196 students, the middle school, home of the Ravens, will feature first-rate science labs, collaborative spaces for students a fine arts area and more. www.sisd.net/o/eastlakems
- Ride 360 transportation app:
SISD is introducing Ride 360, an app that allows a streamlined flow of communication for parents when their child rides the bus. The app uses GPS data and allows parents to see their student’s bus route information as they travel throughout the district.
Parents can access their child’s secure data for bus stop location, route, and pick-up time, including when and where their child boards and exits the bus.
The app also allows push notifications from the transportation department to inform parents of pickup and drop-off schedules, delays, accidents, changes in bus assignments, and other important information. Parents can download the Traversa Ride 360 app on the App Store or get it on Google Play. www.sisd.net/o/sisd/page/ride-360
- Skyward parental portal:
SISD is implementing Skyward Family Access, an easy-to-use website that allows parents and guardians to access information about their students, such as attendance, grades, assignments, schedules, progress reports and report cards.
Skyward Family Access is available on any device with an internet connection. www.sisd.net/o/sisd/page/skyward-family-access
- New SISD website:
A new look to SISD’s website will keep students and parents informed with a fresh take on the latest news, events, and announcements. The new website includes improved navigation, new features, and familiar links to keep the Team SISD and greater community informed and engaged on everything they need to know about SISD schools and the district.
The new site includes news, a live feed, a new community tab, student spotlights and links to useful information such as enrollment, menus, bus routes, military family support and more.
Website users can also quickly access their school website, see photos and videos that feature district schools, students and employees, and learn more about the endless opportunities in Team SISD’s innovative programs. www.sisd.net
- Open enrollment:
The district is dedicated to offering endless opportunities in all schools focusing on college and career readiness for students at all grade levels. Parents may enroll their child in an SISD school at www.sisd.net/enrollment.