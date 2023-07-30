EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District and the Socorro Independent School District will kick off the first day of classes for the 2023-2024 school year on Monday, July 31.

In addition, the El Paso ISD will begin classes on Monday, August 7. To check the remaining districts’ back-to-school dates within the El Paso and Borderland community click the link below.

Ysleta Independent School District

Ysleta ISD will kick off the school year at its 49 campuses with free school supplies for its students, a new specialty campus, enhanced safety and security, and ongoing facilities upgrades and modernization.

Free school supplies:

From scissors and glue to composition books and earbuds. The district is making an effort to ease the financial burden for families while providing student with the tools they need in the classroom.

From scissors and glue to composition books and earbuds. The district is making an effort to ease the financial burden for families while providing student with the tools they need in the classroom. New specialty campus:

The district will open the doors to the new Ramona STEM Academy for the first time at the former site of Constance Hulbert Elementary School at 7755 Franklin Drive. The academy, which will consist of around 430 students from both the former Ramona Elementary School and the former Constance Hulbert Elementary School, will encourage students to complex learning and feature teacher-created STEM challenges that will be standards-based and highly engaging while also teaching 21st-century skills of communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking.

The district will open the doors to the new Ramona STEM Academy for the first time at the former site of Constance Hulbert Elementary School at 7755 Franklin Drive. The academy, which will consist of around 430 students from both the former Ramona Elementary School and the former Constance Hulbert Elementary School, will encourage students to complex learning and feature teacher-created STEM challenges that will be standards-based and highly engaging while also teaching 21st-century skills of communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking. Safety and Security:

For this new school year, campuses are not only equipped with safety vestibules, cameras, electronic access doors, and perimeter fencing, but new state legislation now requires the presence of one armed officer at every campus. These armed defenders will be a mix of off-duty police officers and uniformed security officers who are licensed to carry a firearm.

For this new school year, campuses are not only equipped with safety vestibules, cameras, electronic access doors, and perimeter fencing, but new state legislation now requires the presence of one armed officer at every campus. These armed defenders will be a mix of off-duty police officers and uniformed security officers who are licensed to carry a firearm. Ongoing facilities upgrades and modernization:

The new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center will open its doors on Monday, featuring a 35,000-square-foot building that houses career programs such as cosmetology, culinary arts, gaming, architecture and engineering.

The district is also installing new video scoreboards in all main gyms of comprehensive high schools; adding four new classrooms at Sageland Elementary School; adding six new classrooms at Alicia R. Chacon International School; and completing theater renovations at Hanks High School, among other projects districtwide. In addition, the districtwide HVAC conversion to refrigerated air-conditioning is about 95 percent complete.

Socorro Independent School District

Socorro ISD will be welcoming back over 48,000 students at its 51 campuses with four new elementary academies, a new Eastlake Middle School, Ride 360 transportation app, a Skyward parental portal, a new website, and open enrollment services.

“We are excited to welcome students and families back for the 2023-2024 school year. With new opportunities, programs, and academies, Team SISD is ready to help all students find their voice and reach their highest potential,” SISD Superintendent Nate Carman, Ed.D. said. “Our focus will be on providing engaging learning experiences in our outstanding programs and schools so that students can reach greater heights of success. We are proud to be serving more than 48,000 students in our amazing schools with incredible, highly qualified teachers, principals, and support staff.”

Four new elementary academies

SISD will launch four new elementary academies in the 2023-2024 school year to provide pre-K through fifth-grade students with even more innovative educational opportunities for future success. Students accepted into the Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy, the O’Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy, the Sierra Vista STEAM Academy, or the Vista Del Sol Environmental Science Academy will benefit from specialized instruction in the arts, health sciences, environmental sciences, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

“Based on the success of our first two academies – the Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy and Escontrias STEAM Academy – Socorro ISD has created four new academies to provide students expanded learning opportunities and more options for parents to choose a school that is the best fit for their children,” Dr. Carman said. “These academies will provide students valuable opportunities to explore their interests and develop a strong foundation in a future academic or career pathway.” www.sisd.net/elementaryacademies