EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after an officer-involved crash early Sunday morning, Sept. 10 in Central El Paso, according to fire dispatch.

Fire dispatch says the crash happened at 1:28 a.m. on the intersection of Dallas Street and Texas Ave.

Information about what led up to the incident or who was injured has not been released.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.