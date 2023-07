EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two female subjects were shot early Saturday morning, July 22 in Fabens, an El Paso County Sheriff’s spokesman said.

The call came in at 5:52 a.m. and deputies were sent out to the 1100 block of NE Camp in Fabens.

Two female subjects were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. They are in stable condition but are not cooperating with the investigation and don’t wish to press charges, according to Sheriff’s officials.

No ages were given on the victims.