EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two El Pasoans are dead after a single car crash in central New Mexico early Saturday morning, April 8, New Mexico State Police reported.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. on Interstate 25 at milepost 183, south of Belen. Belen is about a half-hour south of Albuquerque.

According to the initial investigation, a 2018 four-door Chevrolet steered off the roadway and crashed for reasons that are still under investigation.

The two passengers, Brittny Ramos, 21, and Manuel Medrano, 65, both of El Paso, suffered fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene.

The driver and a 5-year-old passenger were transported to an area hospital, according to NMSP. Their condition is not known.

Officials say fatigue is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seatbelts appear to have been properly worn, State Police officials added.