EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two newly transformed El Paso Neighborhood Walmart stores have recently reopened as the much-anticipated projects are now complete, according to a press release sent by Walmart.

Photos courtesy of Walmart

The transformed stores include the Neighborhood Markets on 101 E. Redd Rd. in Northwest El Paso and 1551 N Zaragoza Rd. in far East El Paso.

In addition, both stores’ associates marked the occasions with ribbon-cutting ceremonies and community celebrations attended by local El Paso organizations, high schools, elected officials and mariachi bands.

At the Neighborhood Walmart in Northwest El Paso., customers will see:

Department expansions/refreshes, with special upgrades to the bakery

Enhanced front-end transformation

Added registers

Fixture changes, new flooring, and fresh paint across the store

Improved store layout

Online grocery pickup expansion

New associate breakroom and personnel office

Pharmacy expansions

Bathrooms remodeled with the addition of a family restroom

“Just about the entire store has seen renovations, and we have already seen that our customers are very happy with the changes,” Store Manager Joseph Perrault said. “The store has gotten several expansions and an improved layout to create a better shopping experience. For example, we have expanded our pharmacy inside and out with the addition of another drive-through lane and a new consultation room to administer more vaccines and have added more checkout lanes including an additional manned register while reducing congestion around the area.”

The store donated $1,500 to Hospice of El Paso and $1,500 to El Paso Cops Helping Kids.

At the Neighborhood Walmart in far East El Paso, customers will see:

Pharmacy expansion

Layout changes for more space

Fixture changes for lighting, shelves, gondolas and cases

Bathroom remodel

Deli redone

Expanded online grocery pickup

Roof and landscape fixed/replaced

El Paso Walmart customers can save time and money by shopping when, where, and how they want, according to the store. The El Paso store continues to offer the following innovations: