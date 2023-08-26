EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two newly transformed El Paso Neighborhood Walmart stores have recently reopened as the much-anticipated projects are now complete, according to a press release sent by Walmart.
The transformed stores include the Neighborhood Markets on 101 E. Redd Rd. in Northwest El Paso and 1551 N Zaragoza Rd. in far East El Paso.
In addition, both stores’ associates marked the occasions with ribbon-cutting ceremonies and community celebrations attended by local El Paso organizations, high schools, elected officials and mariachi bands.
At the Neighborhood Walmart in Northwest El Paso., customers will see:
- Department expansions/refreshes, with special upgrades to the bakery
- Enhanced front-end transformation
- Added registers
- Fixture changes, new flooring, and fresh paint across the store
- Improved store layout
- Online grocery pickup expansion
- New associate breakroom and personnel office
- Pharmacy expansions
- Bathrooms remodeled with the addition of a family restroom
“Just about the entire store has seen renovations, and we have already seen that our customers are very happy with the changes,” Store Manager Joseph Perrault said. “The store has gotten several expansions and an improved layout to create a better shopping experience. For example, we have expanded our pharmacy inside and out with the addition of another drive-through lane and a new consultation room to administer more vaccines and have added more checkout lanes including an additional manned register while reducing congestion around the area.”
The store donated $1,500 to Hospice of El Paso and $1,500 to El Paso Cops Helping Kids.
At the Neighborhood Walmart in far East El Paso, customers will see:
- Pharmacy expansion
- Layout changes for more space
- Fixture changes for lighting, shelves, gondolas and cases
- Bathroom remodel
- Deli redone
- Expanded online grocery pickup
- Roof and landscape fixed/replaced
El Paso Walmart customers can save time and money by shopping when, where, and how they want, according to the store. The El Paso store continues to offer the following innovations:
- Pickup – Walmart’s Pickup option has become a favorite among busy shoppers. It provides the convenience of online shopping and allows them to quickly collect their groceries without stepping out of their vehicles. The best part is that Walmart Grocery Pickup is completely free of charge. Furthermore, customers using SNAP in most states have the option to avail themselves of the pickup service as well.
- Delivery – Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free. Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.
- Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay.
- Walmart+ – This membership program is designed to save customers time and money with free Walmart.com delivery (no minimums), free delivery from stores ($35 minimum), discount on fuel, use of the Scan and Go app, free 6-month Spotify Premium membership, Paramount+ Essential plan subscription, as well as early access offers throughout the year. Walmart+ costs $98/year ($12.95/month) and includes a 15-day free trial period (Available for sign-up at walmart.com/plus). Items available for free delivery include groceries, electronics, toys, and household goods.