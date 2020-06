EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two El Paso police officers injured by protesters, Monday.

According to the El Paso Police Department, one officer was struck by a rock, and another was hit in the face with a tear gas canister that was picked up from the ground and thrown at him.

The two offenders blended into the crowd and have not been located.

Three arrests not related to the assault were made, according to police.

More details to be provided by police later today.