EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The area around Carlsbad, New Mexico, has experienced two earthquakes in the past 24 hours, the most recent one about 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, according to VolcanoDiscovery.com, which tracks earthquakes all over the world.

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 52 miles south of Carlsbad Sunday morning. Another one of magnitude 2.9 was also reported in the past 24 hours, according to the site.

A 3.4 magnitude quake was reported in the area on Friday, Aug. 18, and a 3.6 was reported on Tuesday, Aug. 8, according to the same website.

According to Michigan Tech’s website, the earthquake magnitude scale can be used to describe earthquakes so small they can be expressed in negative numbers.

According to Michigan Tech, earthquakes ranging from 2.5 to 5.4 can be felt, but only cause minor damage. The Earth experiences about a half million earthquakes of this magnitude every year, according to Michigan Tech.

Carlsbad is about a 170 miles northeast of El Paso.