EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Animal Services rescued two lost dogs who ran away into the Franklin Mountains this weekend.

Photos credit of Animal Services via Instagram

Animal Services received a call in the morning on two dogs in distress at Thousand Steps hiking trail.

The animal protection team were advised that the two dogs, later identified as Lolo and Lili, appeared dehydrated, exhausted and one was not very mobile.

With the scorching temperature of 100, the team developed a plan and started their journey fully geared up.

The team found Lolo and Lili after 1.5 miles of incline. Both dogs were exhausted and dehydrated from being out in the heat. The much older 70-pound golden retriever Lola had to be carried down to safety.

Water was provided to them in moderation and tags were located on the dogs’ collars.

Speaking to the dogs’ owner who is elderly, it appears Lolo and Lili escaped from an open gate when she found out they were missing from her backyard. The protection team notified her they had been located and they would be taking them back home.

After Lolo and Lili’s exciting and exhausting journey, they were both overjoyed to be back home safe with their owner.

The team took the extra step in helping secure the fence where Lolo and Lili originally escaped from, and Ms. Salinas was grateful to the finder that called for help and to the Animal Protection team that found them in time and brought them home back safely.