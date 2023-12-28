EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two dogs involved in an incident that sent a 10-year-old and a 40-year-old to the hospital Wednesday evening, Dec. 27 were surrendered to the El Paso Animal Services, in which they were taken into custody to the shelter and later euthanized.

At around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, Animal Protection officers responded to reports of an animal attack at the 8500 block of Danube Dr.

El Paso Animal Services confirmed that records indicate that the two dogs in question had been involved in a single previous incident where a neighboring canine received minor injuries, and the owners received numerous citations. There are no confirmed records that indicate that the two canines were involved in other incidents.

Emergency Medical Services and El Paso Police reported the status of the two patients who were bit as stable and recovering.