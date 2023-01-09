EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people died and eight others were injured after a rollover crash in Santa Teresa, NM.

Emergency crews responded near mile marker 6 on Pete Domenici highway at around 11pm on Sunday January 8, 2023.

According to Sunland Park Fire department, there were 8 patients and 2 male fatalities. Two patients were airlifted to University Medical Center, 6 transported by ground to other local hospitals. 2 patients had critical injuries. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The incident is being investigated by Sunland Park Fire Officials and Doña Ana County Sheriffs. No other information has been released.



