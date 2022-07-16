EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A fiery crash on I-10 in East El Paso claimed the lives of two people early Saturday morning.

It happened on I-10 East between the Yarbrough Drive and Lomaland Drive exits at 2:30 a.m. According to El Paso Police, the vehicle crashed, veered off I-10 and struck a tree along the I-10 landscaping. The tree then caught fire.

Police say two people are dead at the scene. A large debris field is visible at the scene.

Motorists are asked to exit I-10 East at Yarbrough and re-enter before Lee Trevino. Expect an extended closure through Saturday morning as EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigators work the scene.

This story will be updated as additional information is made available.