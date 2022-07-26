EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A man and a woman in their 30’s were found dead inside their northeast El Paso home.

According to El Paso police, officers initially responded to a domestic disturbance call around 1-30 in the morning at a home on the 7100 block of Red Man Drive.

Details are limited right now, but authorities told KTSM the couple had been arguing before shots rang out. Other people were inside the home when the shooting happened, but authorities said no one else was injured.

We are continuing to follow this developing story and will update you both on-air and online as we learn more.