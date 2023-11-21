EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people are dead, and two others were injured after a DPS pursuit led to a crash Monday night, Nov. 20 in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

According to a DPS spokesperson, the pursuit started on Mesa and ended on the 7000 block of North Loop at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The spokesperson says a trooper attempted to stop a Kia after a traffic violation in West El Paso, however the driver of the Kia sped up.

The driver of the Kia was traveling at a high rate of speed, and lost control. The vehicle then rolled over near the train tracks on North Loop, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson says there was a total of six people in the vehicle. Two people died at the scene, and two other people were transported.

One person was transported with serious injuries and the other person was transported with minor injuries, according to the spokesperson.

This incident is currently still under investigation.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.