UPDATE: All lanes of traffic at I-10 East at Airway are now reopened, the Texas Department of Transportation reported at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two crashes along Interstate 10 East are tying up traffic Saturday morning, Dec. 16.

DPS says it is at the scene of a crash along Interstate 10 East between Hawkins and Airway. There is also a second crash in the same area. Photos by Andra Litton/KTSM

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it is on the scene of a crash along I-10 East between Hawkins and Airway. The right lane has been open but the crash has been causing significant delays.

There is a second crash in the same area. The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that all lanes are closed and thru-traffic is being asked to use the Airway exit. Backup is to Geronimo. Clearing time is until further notice.

It is unclear what type of injuries may be involved in either crash.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more about the two crashes.